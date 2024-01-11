If you need a little help getting back into the swing of things this month, we’ve got some suggestions to help you with your health and wellness goals!

Claritag

This is an at home skin tag removal device. It’s FDA cleared and clinically tested and it can be used to treat up to 10 lesions. It’s the same “freeze” method used in doctor’s offices. Claritag is $24.99, but if for some reason you are not satisfied, they have a 100 percent money back guarantee.

KeraFactor

It’s skincare for hair. The founders noticed a problem with how hair loss was treated and developed their products over five years. They sell their products to both patients and physicians alike with treatment centers across the United States. It’s scalp science without the additives like parabens and harmful chemicals.

WellBody

This massage gun goes where others just can’t reach. The Wellbody Wingspan has an extended handle and is easy to operate. Something else that makes it stand out, it’s heated. The heat helps enhance blood flow which promotes faster recovery. It also comes with two other massage tips that are interchangeable. It’s lightweight and compact so you can take it with you wherever you go.

Deluvia

These skincare products are natural and the makeup is made with minerals from around the world. Deluvia’s co-founder, Alicia Webb, struggled with psoriasis her whole life. So she wanted to make products that were healing, natural, and would help anyone with their confidence after using them. Their miracle aloe cream is one of their best sellers. The hydrating mud mask can be used all over your face and body, and their mineral concealer will make your eyes look bright without all the harsh chemicals and preservatives.