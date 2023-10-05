October features several awareness efforts of issues regarding pet health and wellbeing.

Adopt-A-Dog Month®

Adopt-a-Shelter Dog Month

National Animal Safety and Protection Month

National Pet Wellness Month

One company called Plants for Pet Parents says they want to ensure both safety and beauty in households with furry friends.

“This shop was inspired by my senior dog, Watson, and my love for houseplants. I realized that I hadn’t come across a business specifically focused on pet-safe plants. I wanted to make it easy for pet parents to shop for plants without worrying about whether they’re toxic or accidentally falling in love with a plant outside of the pet-friendly section,” Owner of Plants for Pet Parents, Katharine said.

The shop features a variety of planters, plants, decor, and plant care supplies. Plus, plants a tree for every order placed.

INFORMATION ABOUT LOCAL RESCUES:

According to Critter Shack Rescue‘s website: “The rescue is an all-volunteer organization and with two paid veterinarians on staff at our low cost spay/neuter clinic. Funded by donations, fund-raisers, adoptions, and grants, the organization has been successful in rescuing thousands of adoptable animals. All of the pets offered for adoption are spayed/neutered/vaccinated, furthering the goal of reducing the numbers of homeless pets in need of rescue.”

Concho Valley PAWS is also located in San Angelo. Their website states: “Concho Valley PAWS is the area’s largest non profit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to pets. Our mission is to end the euthanasia of all adoptable animals.