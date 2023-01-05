SAN ANGELO, Texas- San Angelo Iron Clad is a group of Concho Valley residents who participate in medieval sports. They are part of the Armored Combat Worldwide sports league.

According to the Armored Combat Worldwide website, “The Armored Combat Worldwide (ACW) is a sports league that organizes competitive matches between medieval armored combat teams, referred to as “chapters.” The ACW provides a framework and support system for armored combat competition both domestically (USA) and abroad. Conference-level and national-level tournaments are held each year and a review of fighter performance at these tournaments is used to select fighters and teams for international competitions, tours and other showcase events around the world.”

San Angelo Iron Clad has members from across the Concho Valley and are actively recruiting more members.

If you would like more information, email them at: sanangeloironclad@gmail.com