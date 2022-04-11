The National WASP WWII Museum is located at 210 Avenger Field Rd. in Sweetwater, Texas. You can call them at 325-235-0099.

Below is the full press release:

The National WASP WWII Museum is celebrating 80 years of the WASP on April 29 – 30 at Avenger Field, the training grounds for most of the WASP. To best honor America’s first females to fly military aircraft, the Museum is recreating a wartime party scene complete with WASP reenactors, a live swing band, good food, and – best of all – aircraft.

The WASP flight line will once again hold their training aircraft including eleven BT-13s with many other wonderful WWII aircraft including the B-25 and DC-3. All-female crews will be in attendance with Air Force, Army, Marine and Navy aircraft.

Visitors will enjoy many other activities including the opening of two exhibits: a permanent exhibit on the American history of Black Pilots by historian Monica Smith and a special temporary exhibit of John and Marie Clark, B-17 and WASP pilots respectively (courtesy of the Yankee Air Museum). Other activities include author signings, special conversations, and our Cadet Zone.

Saturday’s fly-in and activities are free; Friday’s Dinner and Dance Fundraiser is a ticketed event to raise money for all-new exhibits in Hangar 2, a 1929 hangar that served as the first airport for the city of Sweetwater.

For details on the event, to purchase tickets, and learn more about Hangar 2 renovations, please visit waspmuseum.org or call the Museum at 325-235-0099.