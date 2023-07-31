Dr. Aimee Duffy and her now 19-year-old daughter, Madigan, share insights and signs that could mean a child or teen is thinking of harming themselves.

Those signs include:

1. Sudden loss of interest

2. Social withdrawal

3. Changes in sleep patterns

4. Loss of appetite or changes in eating habits

5. Decline in academic performance

6. Loss of interest in personal hygiene

You can connect with Aimee Duffy, MD and her daughter, Madigan Duffy, via email at dr@aimeeduffymd.com or on their websites, www.aimeeduffymd.com and www.madiganduffy.com.