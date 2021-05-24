SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST) – Concho Valley Live: Memorial Day Essentials with Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head
Weed Golden Ale and Weed Light
Weed Golden Ale pours a pristine golden color with a persistent, frothy off-white head. It’s got a lively carbonation with medium body and citrusy accents.
Weed Light is a light lager-style beer that’s light in calories, but really crisp and solid in flavor. The patriotic packaging makes it perfect for the Memorial Day weekend holiday. Weed Light is also a proud partner of the Gary Sinise Foundation which provides for First Responders and Veterans across the country.
Brewers Crackers
They are a family owned Upcycled cracker company driven to reduce food waste in the craft brewing industry.
Astrea Water Bottles
Astrea Water Bottles are the only filtered water bottles with the highest NSF certification to reduce toxins, contaminants and pharmaceuticals.