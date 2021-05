SAN ANGELO, Texas - On May 10, 2021, a flag raising ceremony was held at the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office to mark the beginning of Police Week.

"We recognize Police Week because we want to honor the officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty and also recognize those officers who pin the badge on every day and go out and serve. Oftentimes there's no assurance as to what's going to be in their day, there's going to be challenges to confront. Lot of times they can be scary, they can be overwhelming, a lot of times with limited resources, but we want to recognize that. Those officers that proudly and bravely pin the badge on and they hope to come home safe to their families at night so we want to honor them and say think you," Tom Green County Sheriff Nick Hanna said.