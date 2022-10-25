The Mason Arts & Wine Fall Fest will be held October 29, 2022.

The statement from the Chamber of Commerce about the event can be read below:

Make your way out to Magical Mason this Halloween weekend and enjoy a walk around the square with local artists and winemakers! From 11am-4pm a whole host of artists, craft-folk, and winemakers will be lining the sidewalks with their creations. This year we are happy to announce our first ever Pop-Up Art Exhibitions in several venues around the square with artwork displayed from October 29th throughout the month of November!

Be sure to check out the amazing local artwork displayed at Peter’s Prairie, Joe David Yates Office on the Square, Saba Winery, T Bo’s, Parr Cellars, and Sandstone Cellars. Beautiful woodwork, paintings, textiles and ceramic pieces will be on display by local artists Laura Lewis, Spider Johnson, Cathie Tyler, Kim Paxson, Cindy Morris, Danny Kamerath, Bridget Langdale, Janis Hooker, Val Hague, Debbie Armstrong, Dianalee Jones, and Debbie Carroll. Meet the artists and immerse yourself in all the amazing creativity that Mason has to offer!

Spend the day strolling through our friendly little town for our 9th Annual Fall Fest! Take a drive to see the Llano River and the beauty of Mason County. Tours are available at the Seaquist House from 11am-2pm. Treat yourself to a bite for lunch in one of our great eateries; stick around for a free spooky movie at the Odeon; and spend the night at one of the many bed & breakfasts available on the square or within walking distance of downtown.

And don’t forget your costume! You won’t want to miss HALLOWINE FEST from 6-9pm at Sandstone Cellars with live music and high spirits! Stroll the square for all the Halloween Happenings in Mason on October 29th!

For more information about Mason Arts & Wine Fest, or to be a participating artist or winery, please contact Lisa Polk at 325-347-0230 or lisapolk1160@gmail.com. You can also call on the Chamber and ask who to contact for accommodations or Airbnb it! The Chamber can be reached at 325-347-5758 or www.masontxcoc.com