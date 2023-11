LINDA SHIVELY, is an award winning speaker at Harvard Club of Boston, and author of Getting to Joy. She transformed the tragedy of her 3year-old daughter’s death into her own form of triumph, and in this segment, she shares her free 5-ingredient recipe so your audience can have more joy in their life every day.

