SPONSORED CONTENT – Ernie Cantu has been shining shoes since 1960. He takes pride in each pair of shoes he shines and pours his heart and soul into his craft. He doesn’t just shine boots. Ernie also works on other leather products such as belts, purses, and sneakers. You can visit his shoe shine parlor at 165 Woodruff Street or call him at 325-656-9810 to schedule your appointment. If you have a pair of boots you no longer wear, you can donate them to Ernie. He will fix them up and sell them in his shop.