Concho Valley Live: Jennifer Lisson President and Founder of the WHIT Program

The WHIT Program is a tutoring program for children in foster care. They are currently seeking volunteers to help tutor students of all ages in reading and math. The program serves students in grades K-12.

The WHIT website states:

Foster kids start out behind. We want to catch them up.

Most kids in foster care are behind their peers in school. The WHIT program works with volunteers to provide free tutoring to kids in foster care. Our goal is to bring each child in foster care up to grade level in reading and math.