MCCULLOCH COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) today announced the arrests of 16 suspects following a multi-agency operation in the McCulloch County area. The investigation targeted an alleged drug trafficking ring and the distribution of methamphetamine.

The 15-month investigation was led by DPS Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agents. The Texas Highway Patrol, Texas Rangers, McCulloch Sheriff’s Office, Brady Police Department, San Antonio Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Menard County Constables Office, Brownwood Police Department, San Angelo Police Department and the 452nd District Attorney’s Office were also involved in the operation.