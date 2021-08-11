Concho Valley Live Interview with Rochel Ditmore with Atmos Energy

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Rochel Ditmore, Manager of Public Affairs for Atmos Energy spoke to us about the importance of calling 811 before you start any project that require digging.

Texas811.org details what kind of lines or pipes you could accidentally hit while digging.

Electricity: Most electrical lines in Texas are strung overhead along utility poles. Those are easy to spot and avoid.

Oil & Gas: Natural gas heats our buildings, fires our stoves and fireplaces and generates electricity.

Telecom: Telecom refers to any of our communication services, including telephone land lines, internet service and cable TV. If you cut a telecom line.

Water & Sewer: Water and sewer lines may sound like the least problematic of all the underground utilities. However, a broken water pipe can mean costly repairs.

Calling 811 is completely free however, officials ask that you call the number several days before you start your project.