Concho Valley Live – Interview with Paulette Schell

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Paulette Schell, Program Development Director with ADACCV, joined Concho Valley Live to talk about the upcoming e-auction raising money for the treatment program.

The auction that will be going on on Thursday will include items for everybody; spa items, baking and cooking items, sweet treats, and more. A detailed list of the auction goods can be found on the ADACCV Facebook page.

This e-auction has been going on for several year so they’re seeing little impact due to Covid for this particular event, but it’s impact on every other aspect of normal functions makes this event even more important.

ADACCV is passionate about helping the people in the community who are struggling with drug and alcohol abuse in order to make San Angelo a healthier and safer place.

For more information on the Have A Heart for ADACCV event, check out the interview as well as their Facebook page and website.