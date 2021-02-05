Concho Valley Live – Interview with Paulette Schell (ADACCV)

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Paulette Schell joined Concho Valley Live to talk about the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley.

Schell explains the program’s main goal of making the community a better place by helping each and every person seeking treatment. Paulette Schell says, “Alcohol and drug abuse is something that a lot of people think of as a dirty little secret and what it actually is, is a medical issue and it’s important that we really take hold of those issues and solve them the best that we can in our community.” Because of that, ADACCV partners with other medical facilities to ensure the best care is given.

The organization announced that to continue reaching as many people who seek care as they can, they are now accredited and accepting private insurance. Schell talks about the E-Auction that will help raise money for the organization and treatments.