Concho Valley Live – Interview with Kellye Duncan

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Kellye Duncan joined Concho Valley Live to talk about an upcoming event with the San Angelo Republican Women. She highlighted some of the exciting guest speakers as well as the organizations goal to “Keep Texas Red!”

The event, which takes place on February first, is a monthly meeting where speakers will talk about their goals as a group and their overall goals.

For more information visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/San-Angelo-Republican-Women-506154236573397/