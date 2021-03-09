SAN ANGELO, Texas – Kellye Duncan, with San Angelo Republican Women, joined Concho Valley Live to tell us about an upcoming mask burning event. The San Angelo Republican Women are hosting a mask burning and BBQ in celebration of the mask mandate being lifted.
Duncan says the event is not just to burn masks, but to celebrate the freedom of the Texan people.
For more information, check out the video above and visit: https://www.facebook.com/San-Angelo-Republican-Women-506154236573397/
Concho Valley Live – Interview with Kellye Duncan
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Kellye Duncan, with San Angelo Republican Women, joined Concho Valley Live to tell us about an upcoming mask burning event. The San Angelo Republican Women are hosting a mask burning and BBQ in celebration of the mask mandate being lifted.