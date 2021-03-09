Concho Valley Live – Interview with Kellye Duncan

SAN ANGELO, Texas - A familiar face to Concho Valley Live, Justin DeLoach, joined to talk about an exciting new addition to the Children's Advocacy Center. A newly built building is now home to children in the community that rely on the care given by the CAC.

Justin's excitement for the new facility stems from the ability it gives the organization to concentrate multiple programs of the CAC all under one room.

The Stephen's campus for children and family is located in Town and Country Plaza and saw its first few children and families over the week. Previously being spread out over four locations in San Angelo, DeLoach says there was a breakdown in communication, but this campus is a fresh start and new beginning that will be positive for both the organization, the families, and the kids involved.

DeLoach tells viewers that, though the original plan was to build one new building, the need of services of the people of West Texas caused the Children's Advocacy Center to build an all-new campus that will serve as a central location for all services in demand.

