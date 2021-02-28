Concho Valley Live – Interview with Justin Deloach

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Del Velasquez joined Concho Valley Live to talk about the upcoming Brews, Ewes, and BBQ event. This event will be held on Saturday, March 6th, and will include a cooking competition and sweets walk.

This local food frenzy will also include entertainment; Velasquez talks about performances and more all happening at the Brews, Ewes, and BBQ event.

For more information, watch Del Velasquez on Concho Valley Live and visit: https://www.downtownsanangelo.com/brews-ewes-bbq?fbclid=IwAR3heHIDP4nVKM3Gsz1kNPbu4LEhlQkcLX4rcsyzxpou0Q8dyLEu2SdtP2A