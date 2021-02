SAN ANGELO, Texas – Justin DeLoach joined Concho Valley Live to talk about the Children’s Advocacy Center. The organization completed phase one of its newest project of moving into a new building. With a new location, DeLoach explains that more programs will be available in a more centralized location.

An upcoming fundraiser has been postponed to a later date, but will go on for the children in the community.

For more information visit: https://www.cacgreaterwtx.org/