Concho Valley Live Interview with Jessica Behringer

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Jessica Behringer joined Concho Valley Live to talk about Meals for the Elderly. The organization, which brings warm meals to elderly people in the community has been dealing with continuing their efforts during Covid-19. They’re currently working to adapt to the changing pandemic and one way they’re doing that is with their online event.

The “A night in with meals” event is offered virtually from the Meals For The Elderly kitchen for a chef-inspired meal for 2 from the comfort of your own home. Behringer explains that tickets can be purchased and will allow people to pick up the ingredients at H-E-B to follow along with Chef Mike Henessy from the Silo House for a dinner for two.

For more information, visit: https://www.mealsfortheelderly.org/events

