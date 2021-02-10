Concho Valley Live – Interview with Jenie Wilson from Concho Valley Paws

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Jenie Wilson joined Concho Valley Live to talk about this weeks free pet adoption event. Wednesday through Friday, Concho Valley Paws is holding the free pet adoption event where people can come in and give a furry friend a home.

This event is coming at a time when the shelter has an abundance of loving animals who need a forever family. Especially during Covid when many are apprehensive to go into the shelter to adopt, this event is helping people bring home a new family member safely with all Covid19 precautions being taken.

The shelter rehomed 2,000 animals last year, but still have more available. Jenie Wilson encourages those interested to look online for an animal that may be a good fit so the introduction and adoption processes are easy and require limited gathering time in the shelter.

For more information, visit the Concho Valley Paws website or check their Facebook page.