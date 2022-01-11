SAN ANGELO, Texas – Crunch Franchise, Undefeated Tribe is kicking off 2022 with a grand opening party at it’s newest location, San Angelo.

Texas football legend Vince Young will be present for the ribbon cutting and will lead a group workout for select participants.

Young is a former Davy O’Brien Award winning quarterback at the University of Texas, Young went on to play six seasons in the NFL, was a two-time Pro Bowl player, and was inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame.

“Vince Young is a great role model for lifelong fitness. He’s played football at the highest level and knows what it takes to succeed,” San Angelo Crunch Managing Partner, Daniel Parra, said.

According to Crunch, they will be welcoming former Tour de France cyclist and creator of Pedal Hard cycle training and coaching programs, Kevin Livingston at the event. Livingston will coach a once-in-a-lifetime, advanced Ride Class, exclusively for Crunch Members.

The new Crunch is locally owned and operated and will be in the Sherwood Oaks shopping center, on Sherwood Way directly between Sunset Drive and Southwest Boulevard.

In a press release, Crunch representative stated: Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, half-hour circuit training, a functional HITTZone™ training area with indoor turf, Ride spin classes, a dedicated group fitness studio, Kid’s Crunch babysitting services, tanning and spray tanning options, HydroMassage® beds, Red Light Therapy, personal training and full-service locker rooms with showers.

“We are so excited to bring an outstanding and affordable fitness offering to San Angelo. With world-class-equipment and amenities, round-the-clock hours and memberships that start at $9.99 per month, we are excited to be part of the community,” Parra said.