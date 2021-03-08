SAN ANGELO, Texas – Charlotte Anderson joined Concho Valley Live to talk about an upcoming event and some awards Keep San Angelo Beautiful is in the running for.
The organization, with the goal of keeping San Angelo safe and clean, works closely with Texas Department of Transportation to ensure the city stays beautiful for its residents.
Charlotte Anderson talks about one award that would change San Angelo highways and recognize all of the work that has gone in to keeping the area at its best.
Concho Valley Live – Interview with Charlotte Anderson
