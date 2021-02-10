Concho Valley Live – Interview with Bonnie Wallace (State Parks)

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Bonnie Wallace joined Concho Valley Live to talk about the upcoming events at the state parks.

Even during Covid and with all suggested precautions, the Parks allow outdoor activities perfect for social distancing. 50 miles of trails are open for hiking, biking, and walking in all of the 15 parks. Bonnie Wallace talks about the equestrian trails and ponds that are stocked with trout for all of the fishing fanatics.

Wallace explains that there are events for all ages, even as colder temperatures are rolling in and hope everybody looking for a fun way to spend the day comes out to enjoy the outdoors. As a ranger at the parks whose role includes organizing and telling the public about all of the programs available, Wallace has the information you’re looking for to spending time in the beautiful landscapes that are the San Angelo parks.