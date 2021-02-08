Concho Valley Live – Interview with Berkeley Puckitt (Hospice of San Angelo)

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Berkeley Puckitt joined Concho Valley Live to help reveal the contestants of Dancing with the San Angelo Stars. The Director of Donor Relations for West Texas Rehab Center’s Hospice of San Angelo explains the importance of joining together as a community to raise money for the people and families she works with.

Dancing with the San Angelo Stars includes professionals and stars moving their feet to raise money for the Hospice of San Angelo.

“That is so important to me.” Berkeley said, “I think it is important to get people care regardless of their financial circumstances.” Keep an eye out for this year’s stars moving their feet!