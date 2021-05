SAN ANGELO, Texas - While the cold weather in February may have given San Angelo a bit a reprieve from the usual pests in Texas, mosquitos and with others are taking advantage of the good weather. The recent rains, and the abundance of standing water sources, has allowed mosquitos and other pests to bounce back.

"There's a lot of harborages out there for them," explained Patsy McIntire, Co-Owner of Bug Express. "Culverts and ponds, tin cans, even bottle caps can harbor mosquitoes to where they can lay their larva and and hatch and thrive." The easiest answer, is to hire an exterminator to come treat your home and property. The City of San Angelo also works to sanitize public parks and other spaces.