SAN ANGELO, Texas - About 490 SAISD students from kindergarten through second grade have signed up for summer classes and other programs. Some parents, and education professionals like former teacher of 30 years and current tutor at JPW Learning Center Betsy Day, think that a combination of ill-suited testing strategies and lost focus and progress from distance learning are to blame.

"The testing is not developmentally appropriate for the students on their grade level," explained Day, Director of Training for JPW Learning Center. "They might be testing a third grader, but the testing material is on a fifth grade level. Is this a fair playing field? No, it's not. And this is one of the biggest complaints that the parents have and also that the schools are teaching to the test. "