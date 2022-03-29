March 29th is Vietnam Veterans Day. This is the same date the last U.S. soldiers departed Vietnam in 1973.

Last week, two Vietnam veterans were honored at Goodfellow Air Force Base. A plaza was named after them and while the two men were not stationed at goodfellow, their contributions to intelligence are still utilized today. The plaza is near an aircraft similar to the ones these men would have worked on.

“I’m really honored to be here today and officiate this ceremony. As a son of a sailor and Vietnam War Veteran, I know what my father went through ..a tumultuous time in the 1970s and they probably weren’t treated as well as they should’ve. So to be able to honor these heroes here today and kind of connect that legacy and past, of all of those back-enders who were trained here to do those direction finding missions, so what we can continue to do here at Goodfellow today is truly an honor. You really are the giants upon which we are starting to build the current force. Everything that they’ve done on this EC-47 behind me, the gooney-bird, with all the antennas on the bottom and direction finding, we continue to take the innovation and the legacy of honor and valor forward and continue to instill in our airmen and it’s not just our airmen, it’s all of the joint force here, so all of the soldiers, sailors, marines and guardians,” Col. Matthew Reilman , 17th training wing commander at Goodfellow Air Force Base said.

“I feel honored. Honor for my family, honor for my father. I think he’d probably feel happy and honored and maybe a little bit taken aback. I’m lucky enough to have known a lot of his past, folks that he’s served with. Thank you for being my dad’s friend. Thank you for serving with him. Thank you for your service to our country,” Mark Eddy, Lt. Col. David H. Eddy’s oldest son said.

“I did not know Col. Eddy. I knew of his reputation and it was always stellar. Paul Weyandt again, him and I went through survival training together and then we went to Vietnam together and went on R and R together. Unfortunately he was killed in an accident that cut short his Air Force career but what he did for his enlisted people, wherever he was assigned, he was jut the best of the best. And you couldn’t beat him…as a Chief Master Sgt. and as a man,” Bill Francis, SMSgt Paul W. Weyandt’s friend said.

“I just definitely want to really say ‘thank you’ to those Vietnam vets we have in the community and through the United States. We get thanked all the time now as current military servicemembers since 9/11 but we really need to continue to say ‘thank you’ to those diminishing veterans, from WWII and the Vietnam era in particular, because again, they really weren’t as well treated as they could or should have been but they were doing what their nation asked them to do and we can’t say any more than thank you and continue to honor their sacrifice and the sacrifice of their families,” ” Col. Reilman said.

Luis Martinez III, Veterans Resource Coordinator for the Texas Veterans Leadership Program for Workforce Solutions of the Concho Valley/Permian Basin shared these statistics about Vietnam Veterans.

-U.S. Military members served in Vietnam: 2,700,000

-U.S. Military Wounded: 150,000+

-U.S. Military Deaths: 58,220

-Missing in Action: 2,646

-Repatriated/Identified: 1,062

-Missing today: 1,584

-Vietnam Veterans out of work after the war: 250,000

-As of 2021, Vietnam Veterans remaining: 850,000