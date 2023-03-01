Spring is right around the corner. If you need to get back on track or you’re looking for new products to incorporate in your wellness routine, here are some suggestions.

Supplements from Fungies

Fungies says “Our goal is to break the standard mold for mushroom supplements and bring all the functional benefits of these fantastic fungi to the public in easy-to-eat, fun, and delicious gummies.”

Their supplements are all natural and vegan friendly.

Red light therapy from DNA Vibe:

DNA Vibe says they are “passionate about making the world a better place, one better life at a time; from grandparents seeking to live more active lives, to athletes aiming to stay at the top of their games, recovering weekend warriors, and everyone in between.”

According to DNA Vibe, they are the only wearable light therapy technology manufactured in the USA, and they are a Veteran-founded company.

Mouthwatchers:

Dr. Plotka, DDS, is a dentist with more than 40 years of experience and dentistry leadership. After leading the way in oral healthcare advancements, he created Mouthwatchers. He said he noticed a need for an antibacterial brush with the enhanced function of superior flossing bristles.

TNT Pro Series:

According to the TNT Pro Series website, “The innovative technology behind TNT Pro Series was designed to increase the body’s calorie burning metabolism by elevating the heat produced in the body using a special heat generating Neoprene rubber, which is best known for its ability to keep the body warm. This helps trap body heat which in turn increases core body temperature. By increasing the body’s core temperature, the wearer is able to create a thermogenic environment in their body which helps to burn more calories in less time.”

