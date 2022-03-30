MASON, Texas- Save the Dates! The Mason Chamber Music Festival Committee is proud to announce the return of the Sixth Annual Mason Chamber Music Festival. We are also more than excited to announce that our Annual Gala Event will feature our Artists-in Residence, Austin’s Artisan String Quartet, and Special Guest Artist, Mason’s own Scott Haupert, on viola. Scott is the co-owner of Sandstone Cellars Winery.

The Artisan String Quartet features Bruce Williams-violist, Patrice Calixte-violinist, Douglas Harvey-cellist, Helen Cooper-Violin. Three of the artists are members of the Austin Symphony. Helen Cooper will be playing her first Mason Chamber Music Festival this season.

The Festival’s First Performance will be the 7pm Gala event on Saturday, April 2nd, at the Odeon Theater. The Artisan String Quartet returns to the Festival to perform the String Quintet Opus 29 Ludwig van Beethoven with Guest Artist Scott Haupert and the String Quartet No. 1, Opus 11 Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Tickets for this performance are $20 and can be purchased online at https://masonchambermusicfestival.org/ or https://www.theodeontheater.com/ or at the door. You may also call Cathy Terrell at 325 218 2353.

The Second Performance of the Festival will be at the First United Methodist Church in Mason at 3pm Sunday, April 3rd. It will feature works from a variety of stellar composers, several of whom are contemporary. Enjoy hearing Tamborin- Francois Gossec, A Thousand Tears, and The Dance, both works of Tielmann Susato, the Gamba Sonata No. 1, BMV 1028- Johann Sebastian Bach, Rivages- Bernard Andres, Fandango- Milton Barnes, Movement de minuet -Maurice Ravel, and Sonata for flute, viola, and harp – Claude Debussy. Spend a delightful afternoon at this FREE performance.

Mason Chamber Music Festival Committee Chairperson Cathy Terrell commented, “ We are so happy to be back at the work of providing such wonderful and varied entertainment for the people of Mason and surrounding areas. The MCMF Committee works hard to provide the best entertainment available. It is all made possible through our fundraising and teamwork. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to our Patrons and Sponsors for keeping the faith with the Festival.”

The following is a statement from the Mason Chamber of Commerce: Magical Mason will soon be popping with color in more ways than one! Mother Nature is working her magic on the hills and in the valleys to bring us Spring wildflowers, while talented artists and winemakers are planning displays for their creations during Mason Arts & Wine Fest on Saturday, April 2nd. From 11am-4pm a whole host of local artists and craft-folk, Mason winemakers, and Texas winemakers featuring wines made with Mason County grapes will be lining the sidewalks with their creations.

Spend the day strolling through our friendly little town for our 8th Annual Spring Fest! Take a drive to see the Llano River and Mason County wildflowers. Enjoy a bite for lunch in one of our great eateries; stick around for a $4 movie at the Odeon; and spend the night at one of the many bed & breakfasts available on the square or within walking distance of downtown.

For more information about Mason Arts & Wine Fest, or to be a participating artist or winery, please contact Lisa Polk at 325-347-0230 or lisapolk1160@gmail.com. You can also call on the Chamber and ask who to contact for accommodations or Airbnb it! The Chamber can be reached at 325-347-5758 or www.masontxcoc.com