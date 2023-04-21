Brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone are better known by their band name, “For King + Country.”

The Australian duo were raised in Nashville, Tennessee but now tour across the country, including making a stop in San Angelo, Texas on May 4, 2023. The stop is part of their “What Are We Waiting For” tour that began in March.

The brothers will be singing their top hits but will also be debuting an unreleased song at their concert.

“We love playing all state but Texas is one of our favorites. We’re doing more shows in Texas on this tour than any other states in the United States,” Joel Smallbone said.

Their live show, which often sells out, is said to be a “must-see” concert event.

“The curtain falling from the ceiling and we’re flying through the air at one point and there’s instruments now coming down from the roof…but most of all it’s a night of heart and coming together,” Joel said.

“You experience an element of entertainment but you experience hope. You experience and spiritual journey throughout the night,” Luke Smallbone said.

The brothers are Platinum-selling artists who have been nominated for a Grammy for their recent single, For God Is With Us, featuring Hillary Scott of Lady A. They’ve also recently collaborated with Jordan Sparks for a remix of their song, “Love Me Like I Am,” which was just released and already hit #1 on Billboard’s Christian Airplay Chart.

Other recognitions include:

An American Music Award win for “Favorite Inspirational Artist”

10 GMA Dove Awards

A Billboard Music Award

Four Grammy Awards (with seven nominations)

16 K-LOVE Fan Awards

The band has reached 2 billion streams throughout their career.