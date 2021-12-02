Concho Valley Live: Go Red for Women Luncheon slated for February 2022

Courtney Carson, Chair of the 2022 Go Red for Women Luncheon, shares details about the upcoming event.

A statement about the Go Red for Women movement can be seen below:

“Since 2004, the Go Red for Women movement has educated millions of women as to their No. 1 health threat: cardiovascular disease. But now we face a new challenge, younger women and women of color are not aware that this threat is real. We continue to innovate ways to ensure all women are aware of their greatest health threat, their risks and what they can do to reduce them. Good health is a journey, not a destination, and we want to walk hand in hand with women throughout their lifetimes as their trusted wellness partner.”