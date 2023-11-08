SPONSORED CONTENT – Justin Hughes joins Senora Scott to talk about his new book, Be Golden.

Hughes’ inspiration for the book came after an overwhelming period in his life.

A statement about the book reads in part, “Diagnosed with a rare and deadly cancer at the very beginning of the COVID-19 shutdowns, Justin Taylor Hughes spent a lot of time alone in hospitals without the support of his friends and family. Thankfully, God gave Justin peace, love, and even joy in his suffering through Freedom Prayer, a discipline based on the teachings of Jesus that helped Justin identify lies that he was telling himself about his illness and replace that negativity with God’s life-giving truth. Justin thought that his life was over, but God showed him that He still has a wonderful plan for his recovery.”