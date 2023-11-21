SPONSORED (Forbidden Tears) – You can get ‘Ruled by Fate’ on the website ForbiddenTears.net and connect with the authors on social media.

The description of the book on the series’ websites states:

“Have you ever had a dream that felt so real, it was as if you were acting in some weird movie? That’s exactly what happened to start me on the journey that has led to, Ruled by Fate, the first book in The Forbidden Tears Series. What became crystal clear to me early on, is there’s a vast difference between dreaming, and writing a compelling story. After years of struggling, courses galore, and everyone telling me I needed to change my concept or do it differently than I wanted, I gave up and put the novel down. But I’m not one to walk away from a challenge. After many hours of meditation, I decided my timeline was in balance and it was time to try again.

​Into my life walked Amelia, my co-author. It felt like serendipity itself. From our first conversation, I knew the universe had finally sent my own guardian angel to help bring my story to the world. Together, we reworked the story, keeping the original dream sequence, with little upgrades that have made it truly sing. We plotted out what is now the first book in a seven-book series. Amelia lives in France, so we’ve never met face to face, but as soul sisters, we plan to share a bottle of champagne together soon.​

​This series has been a long time coming, and now it’s finally here! We hope everyone enjoys our fast-paced, hilarious, thrilling fantasy series.”