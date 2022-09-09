In a joint statement from SAPAC and Discover San Angelo, they describe the origins of the film festival:

The San Angelo Convention & Visitors Bureau (Discover San Angelo) in conjunction with the creators of the Austin Revolution Film Festival, which has captured the indie film vibe of Austin since 2014, presents the San Angelo REVOLUTION Film Festival. The festival introduces the independent film to a West Texas audience, as well as visitors from around the world. We look forward to a successful festival and to having attendees join us in our oasis in West Texas, off the beaten path.

Texas designation from the Texas Film Commission. The San Angelo CVB, a division of the San Angelo Chamber manages the festival.

You can meet the promoter and director of the San Angelo Revolution Film Festival, James Christopher, at the Innovators Center Stage event on September 30, 2022 at 8 a.m.