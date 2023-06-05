If you’re looking for the perfect gift for Dad this Father’s Day, here are some suggestions.

Pillow from Eli and Elm:

This pillow features a unique U-shape design that will provide proper support and alleviate neck pain. Created specifically for side sleepers, you can also customize your pillow’s firmness with the removable latex and polyester filling.

SLRRRP SHOTS

The Slrrrp Shots website states: Looking for an easy way to get the party started at your next tailgate, party, or reunion? Reach for SLRRRP Shots – the world’s #1 vegetarian-friendly, award-winning gelatin shots! They’ve ditched the animal byproducts in favor of plant-based ingredients and paired them with premium vodka, malt liquor, and whiskey.



Slrrrp Shots are available nationwide. Prices vary by location. Learn more at www.slrrrp.com

CranioCradle:

The CranioCradle website state: it is a gentle easy to use home neck and back therapy system that helps relieve stress, tension and pain.

StoveShelf:

StoveShelf instantly transforms the unused space above your range into the perfect shelf for your go-to ingredients and spices.

MÄNNKITCHEN: World’s Best Pepper Mill:

As the Ferrari of pepper mills, the Pepper Cannon can get a large steak from pepperless to fully seasoned in 7 cranks instead of 70. While ordinary mills can only grind in the 12-28 mesh size, the Pepper Cannon boasts an 8-60+ mesh range for complete control of spice levels. This isn’t an ordinary pepper mill!

Gel Blaster:

The Gel Blaster blasts an eco friendly water based gel pellet called Gellets that are safe for people, pets, and the environment. Gellets are colorful absorbent beads that disintegrate on contact that dehydrate, leaving no stain, no mess and no clean up.