PALO PINTO COUNTY, Texas – “In 2011, Texas Parks and Wildlife had property at Eagle Mountain Lake in Fort Worth, about 300 acres, and it was to be for a park for the Fort Worth area. They sold that and with the money bought 3,000 acres here and that was the initial purchase of land for this park. Since then it’s grown to a little under 5,000 acres,” Jimmy Shipp from Texas Parks and Wildlife said.

And with that, the Palo Pinto Mountains State Park was born. The park is in Palo Pinto County off of I-20 near the small town of Strawn. The metroplex is a little over an hour away. Once completed, this park will have plenty to do.

“Multi-use trails for hike, bike, and equestrian,” Shipp said.

Along with an equestrian campsite, there will be walk in camp sites, and spaces for RVs.

“This will be the main entrance for people coming into the park. The headquarters area will be here,” Shipp said.

The headquarters will also be environmentally friendly with rainwater catchment, solar panels, and native landscaping. After checking in, visitors can head to Tucker Lake.

The park will also feature several play areas and spots to take in the views. Shipp says the public facilities and structures at the park will also be ADA compliant and accessible to all.

While there is not an exact date when the park will open, construction is expected to be completed in 2024.