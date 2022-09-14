Singer, songwriter Eli Lev will perform at The Deadhorse in downtown San Angelo on September 14, 2022 starting at 7 p.m.

He performed one of his original songs in-studio.

You can read his biography below:

Rising singer-songwriter Eli Lev is making the world a smaller place, one song at a time. Eli pens lyrics and melodies for everyday enlightenment—songs that resonate because they’re heartfelt, earthy, and offer the wisdom he’s gained through lifelong travel and self-discovery. The Maryland-based artist has just completed his epic Four Directions project which includes four EPs that were inspired by indigenous traditions he learned while teaching on the Navajo Nation in Northern Arizona.

His four part EP releases, All Roads East (2017) and Way out West (2018), Deep South (2019), and True North (2021) – imaginatively and intrepidly connect spheres and generations within a body of work that is irresistibly uplifting, emotionally resonant, and down-to-earth. A cross between The Avett Brothers and The Lumineers, Lev has opened for both Shooter Jennings and Lee DeWyze, performed at The Kennedy Center and 9:30 Club in Washington, DC, and toured extensively within the USA as well as abroad.

Eli Lev has performed in Andorra, Arkansas, Arizona, Australia, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, France, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Israel, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New Zealand, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Spain, Tennessee, Texas, United Kingdom, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming – https://eli-lev.com –