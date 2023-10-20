Dia de los Muertos or, Day of the Dead, is a time to honor and celebrate lost loved ones.

In San Angelo, the San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center puts on an event to commemorate that day each year.

The weekend long celebration kicks off Friday, October 20, 2023 at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, there will be events, workshops, and performances all day beginning at 11 a.m.

There will be a fashion show at 2 p.m. Learn more about that in the video below:

There will also be a 5K and 1 mile run or walk. This is a virtual event so participants can run whenever they choose.

Saturday night will feature performances and a Catrin/Catrina contest.

But the entire event is not only dedicated to celebrating loved ones but to educate attendees about the Hispanic culture.