Concho Valley Live: Details about the upcoming United Way Luncheon

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The United Way luncheon is free and open to the public but an RSVP is required.

The keynote speaker will be Liz Murray, known for her Homeless to Harvard story.

“Liz Murray’s life is a triumph over adversity and a stunning example of the importance of dreaming big! Her story sounds like a Hollywood movie – and it practically is. Lifetime Television produced a movie about Murray’s life story entitled Homeless to Harvard, which was nominated for three “Emmy Awards”. Her memoir, Breaking Night, is a New York Times bestseller and an international bestseller published in twelve countries, in eight languages.

Today, Murray is a passionate advocate for under-served youth, serving as Co-Founder and Executive Director for The Arthur Project. She is passionate about speaking on the importance of personal motivation, transforming problems into opportunities, and what it takes to make a difference in people’s lives.” – United Way’s website states.