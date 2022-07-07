According to Happiness Coach, Dannie De Novo, recent studies show that 73% of all Americans complain that stress affects their mental health to the point of not being able to cope with life, 77% complain that stress is ravaging their physical health.

De Novo, author of Get in a Good Mood and Stay There says, “Don’t let stress be the toxicity that destroys your body, your mind, and your life.”

On Concho Valley Live, she shared four Quick Ways to Stop Stress:

Cold Therapy

Oxygen

Lips

Dial down chatter

You can contact her at Dannie@DannieDeNovo.com, or visit her website, www.DannieDeNovo.com.