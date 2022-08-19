The Burrito Standoff will end on August 28, 2022.

Six Mexican restaurants across San Angelo will have a featured burrito on their menu for two weeks only.

People can try all the different burritos, vote for their favorites, and be entered to win a prize!

The CVCAA says this fundraiser will hopefully be beneficial for both small businesses and their agency.

To download the CVCAA app, click here.

Diego’s is offering a Green Salsa Chilaquiles burrito.

Nacho’s is offering the Big Mouth burrito.

El Rincon de San Miguel is offering two burritos, Burro Loco and Rey del Burro.