SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) - For several years student-athletes have been trying to use their name, image, and likeness for compensation. The NCAA has tried to pass legislation that would prohibit the transaction, but on July 1, Supreme Court ruled against NCAA governing it. This means players can now accept money if allowed by their individual state.

In San Angelo, doors are opening for Angelo State University players to cash in on their name and fame. While the ruling benefits division 1 sports the most, ASU is sorting out a way for their players to receive compensation as well.

James Reid, Athletic Director at Angelo State University, explained, "It's already taken place cross country, country, different places and again I think it's starting at the division one level and eventually will trickle down to the other divisions. you know, there have been a few inquiries already here at AngeloState University."