The Burrito Standoff begins today, Friday, August 12, 2022.

Six Mexican restaurants across San Angelo will have a featured burrito on their menu for two weeks only.

People can try all the different burritos, vote for their favorites, and be entered to win a prize!

The CVCAA says this fundraiser will hopefully be beneficial for both small businesses and their agency.

Fuentes Café downtown is a participant. Their featured burrito is Guiso with Chili Cheese sauce.

Juilio’s is offering a brisket burrito.

Tacos Locos is featuring their Burrito California with three different meat options.

Join us next week for Concho Valley Live at 4 p.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022 to see more burritos from more restaurants!