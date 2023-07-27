David Watumull, co-founder of AX3, has more than thirty years of experience as a biotechnology industry executive, analyst, and investment banker. He is also the co-founder and CEO of Cardax, a life sciences business focused on advancing pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications of astaxanthin.

AX3’s website states: AX3 is a transformative longevity supplement made from bio-pure astaxanthin, nature’s strongest antioxidant, perfected. Safely fight oxidative stress and inflammation to enhance whole body health and longevity. Astaxanthin is a naturally occurring super nutrient consumed by many of the ocean’s longest living creatures with profound antioxidant and anti-inflammatory health benefits.