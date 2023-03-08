March is Women’s History Month and is celebrated nationally. March 8th is also designated as International Women’s Day and celebrated across the globe.

According to WomensHistoryMonth.gov: “Women’s History Month had its origins as a national celebration in 1981 when Congress passed Pub. L. 97-28 which authorized and requested the President to proclaim the week beginning March 7, 1982 as “Women’s History Week.” Throughout the next five years, Congress continued to pass joint resolutions designating a week in March as “Women’s History Week.” In 1987 after being petitioned by the National Women’s History Project, Congress passed Pub. L. 100-9 which designated the month of March 1987 as “Women’s History Month.” Between 1988 and 1994, Congress passed additional resolutions requesting and authorizing the President to proclaim March of each year as Women’s History Month. Since 1995, presidents have issued a series of annual proclamations designating the month of March as “Women’s History Month.” These proclamations celebrate the contributions women have made to the United States and recognize the specific achievements women have made over the course of American history in a variety of fields.”

Cashmere Moon

Cashmere Moon says, “We are an indie beauty + body care company built on the promise of providing clean skin-nourishing products that are vegan + cruelty-free.”

The company says they keep the planet in mind as well. They use sustainable and recycled materials for their packaging. They also ban the use of toxic ingredients from their products.

To shop their products, click here.

Alicia Adams Alpaca

This company was created by Alicia Adams who moved from Germany to New York’s Hudson Valley with her family in 2006. She raises Suri alpacas and creates various products that range from home décor to apparel from their wool.

To view Alicia Adams Alpaca products, click here.

Kids Crafts

Kids Crafts founder and CEO, Kristen Field says, “I saw the importance of teaching them about influential women and thought, ‘what if I created crafts kits that combine the introduction to these mighty women with a tangible keepsake craft to remember their story?’ This idea launched the creation of our LeadHER craft collection. These empowering craft kits work to educate kids on mighty trailblazers and give them the opportunity to create a high-quality keepsake to remember their story.”

To view all of the Kids Crafts collections, click here.

FABULYSS BOUTIQUE

Fabulyss Boutique’s website states that it was created after owner, Alyssa Collazo, was sexually harassed by a staff member on her college campus. When searching for self-defense products, Collazo could only find small things like pepper spray or safety whistles. That’s when she said she had the idea of a self-defense keychain that included multiple self-defense tools all on one keychain. She stated she knows her story is extremely common and millions of women can relate to it in some way. The goal of Fabulyss Boutique is to empower women through self defense keychains.



Each self-defense keychain includes:

– Wristlet

– sanitizer holder

– Kubotan

– safety alarm/ LED light

– pom pom

– pepper spray (optional)

Various colors and styles to provide you safety in style. Add-ons can be provided to enchance your safety features Prices start at $30 and you can learn more at www.fabulyssboutique.com