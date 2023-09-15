Cade Simmons represents Carpet Tech, which is featuring a local charity a month to spotlight and bring positive attention to the good that is being done in the Concho Valley.

According to the Alcohol & Drug Awareness Center for the Concho Valley’s website:

The mission of the Alcohol & Drug Awareness Center for the Concho Valley is to save lives and create healthier communities.

ADACCV is a private 501 (c) 3 non-profit agency in San Angelo, Texas. ADACCV has been promoting wellness and recovery for over 60 years and has assisted countless individuals to live their lives free from the grip and dangers of alcohol and drugs.

We are licensed by the Health & Human Services Commission to provide outpatient and intensive residential substance use disorder treatment for adult men and women, including pregnant women and women with children. Additionally, ADACCV is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), which is an international, independent, non-profit accreditor of health and human services. CARF is the “gold standard” of programs such as the ones at ADACCV. CARF accreditation is evidence that our organization strives to improve efficiency, fiscal health and service delivery for all we serve. Our target population includes homeless and indigent persons who may otherwise be unable to access alcohol and substance use treatment through private or personal means. ADACCV also accepts most private insurance and has an affordable self-pay program.

ADACCV provides dynamic prevention, education, intervention, outreach, screening, assessment and referral programs that provide information, support, and direct assistance to members of our community. Our programs are designed to minimize the prevalence and negative effects of drugs, alcohol, tobacco, substance use and addiction primarily in our 13 county Concho Valley “community”.

ADACCV is committed to ensuring that our crucial programs and services are accessible to those in need and that they remain available for future generations. We encourage any person who is directly or indirectly suffering from the affects or problems associated with alcohol and drug use or addiction to contact our offices for a free and completely confidential assessment and assistance.

Our Prevention team can bring their expertise to your school, organization or business for FREE. We are funded through the Health & Human Services Commission to provide alcohol, tobacco and drug education to our community. For more information on our prevention and treatment programs, call (325) 224-3481.