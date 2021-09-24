Concho Valley Live: Cadaques Music Austin performs live in-studio

The Cadaques band performed live in-studio for Concho Valley Live on September 23, 2021.

The band will be performing on day two of the Family Fiestas Patrias event on September 25th.

The San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center and the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts (SAMFA) are collaborating to host a celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month.

“The action is Friday, Sept 24 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Most activities are free and families can enjoy art projects, STEM activities, interactive dance demonstrations and hands-on clay making in the new SAMFA studio. Food trucks will offer their finest and artists and vendors will display and sell their works. La Esperanza is even giving free vaccinations from their new mobile unit. It`s all set to live music that starts with a tribute to Selena and ranges through Tejano, cumbia, and conjunto. In addition to all the free workshops and activities, SAMFA has two exhibits opening on Friday and continuing Saturday. Never-before-seen exhibits “Hand Stitch 2021/Works by Texas Artists” and “Maurice Schmidt: Daily Life, Holy Expression” are free and open to the public. The event will end with a concert of Cadaques Music Austin, the nuevo flamenco that has an authentic polished soul sound, from 9 to 10 p.m. on the grounds of SAMFA,” the groups’ joint press release stated.

Admission to the event is free. It will be held near SAMFA at 1 Love Street. This location is near the Concho River and Oakes Street. According to organizers, visitors are encouraged to social distance and/or wear masks.