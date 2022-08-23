SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Scouting Expo for fall registration of the Boy Scouts of America will be taking place on August 27th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fort Concho. This event is free and open to all kids who are interested in joining the Boy Scouts.

Grant Hill with the Boy Scouts of America joined Concho Valley Live to talk more about the upcoming event.

According to Hill, the youth in the community will have the chance to experience what it is like being a Boy Scout.

Multiple events and activities will be set up for attendees to participate in such as BB gun shooting, fire safety, pinewood derby, and getting the chance to talk with a K9 officer from the San Angelo Police Department.

Fall registration is beginning on August 27th at the Scouting Expo but remains open year-round to those wishing to join the scouts.