The Blackshear Heights Family is an organization comprised of citizens who want to honor their roots and create a better future for today’s youth.

Their mission is: Promoting community development through positivity and investing in our youth.

They are starting a new initiative honoring local heroes within the community.

Annie Bell Samuel, also knowns as “Big Mama,” is the first to be recognized for her efforts. She is 100-years-old and will soon be celebrating her 101st birthday this summer.

You can read more about Mrs. Samuel in these flyers created by the Blackshear Heights Family:

Several locally-owned businesses also donated gifts to Mrs. Samuel.

Members of the Blackshear Heights Family pitched in goodies for a gift bag, Mamasita’s Boutique donated a hat and matching purse, Crazy Fruit gave a $15 gift card, J&P lawn service will give Mrs. Samuel’s lawn a makeover, and A-Rock Salon donated a facial.

You can watch our full interview with Mrs. Samuel below: